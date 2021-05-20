Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.