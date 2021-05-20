Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

WMG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,804,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

