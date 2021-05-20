Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss Sells 5,669 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

