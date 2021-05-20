Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.