Wedbush Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

