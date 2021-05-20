Wedbush Weighs in on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34).

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $797,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

