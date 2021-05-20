Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

4/9/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

NYSE NTR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 352.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.