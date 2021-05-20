Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR):

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone Building Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone Building Brands was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

5/4/2021 – Cornerstone Building Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

CNR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 998,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,622. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

