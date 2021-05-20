Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hayward (HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/6/2021 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HAYW opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $12,728,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $13,391,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $29,559,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $40,829,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

