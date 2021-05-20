Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Transat A.T. (TRZ)

Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

4/29/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underpeform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Transat A.T. was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00.

Shares of TSE TRZ traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$197.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18. Transat A.T. Inc. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.87.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.2299999 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

