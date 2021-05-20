Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Summit Materials (SUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:
- 5/19/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
- 5/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Summit Materials stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
