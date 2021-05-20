Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Summit Materials (SUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:

5/19/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

5/13/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

