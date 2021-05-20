Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.42% of Weis Markets worth $95,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

