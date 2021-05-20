Wells Fargo & Company Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $351.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

NYSE:FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

