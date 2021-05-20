Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to “Overweight”

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

DASH stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.84. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

