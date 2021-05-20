Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

