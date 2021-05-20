Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 144,597 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,681,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

