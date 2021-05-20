Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.