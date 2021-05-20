Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

