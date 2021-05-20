WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NYSE WCC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 12,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,416 shares of company stock worth $8,143,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

