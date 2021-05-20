WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.78.
NYSE WCC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 12,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $111.95.
In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,416 shares of company stock worth $8,143,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
