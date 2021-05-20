Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

TSE WDO remained flat at $C$11.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

