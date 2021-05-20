West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

WFG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 491,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,631. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

