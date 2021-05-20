West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $325.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $339.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

