WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,665.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,665 ($21.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,723.97 ($22.52). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,657 ($21.65), with a volume of 480,737 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,828.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

