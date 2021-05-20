WHALE (WHALE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $444,798.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.02 or 0.00038283 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $90.56 million and approximately $444,798.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00072272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00446547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00212634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.01010578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035268 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

