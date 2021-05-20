Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.50 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.88.
WPM traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, reaching C$57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 448,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,939. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
