Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.50 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.88.

WPM traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, reaching C$57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 448,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,939. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

