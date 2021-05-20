Whiteheart Market Capitalization Hits $11.55 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $900,798.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $1,299.00 or 0.03145349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

