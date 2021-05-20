Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Sells $236,672.00 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WVVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,964. The company has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

