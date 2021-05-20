Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Director Stanley G. Turel Sells 3,000 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WVVI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

