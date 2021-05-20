William Blair Comments on Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

ALHC stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.