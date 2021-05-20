William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,207.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

