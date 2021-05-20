Wing 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.98 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Wing has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and $11.98 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $22.28 or 0.00054896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,734,555 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,555 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

