Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0596

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Wings has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $23,038.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

