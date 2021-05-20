WINk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.01107845 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

