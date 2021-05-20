Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $286.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

