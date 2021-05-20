WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Trading Down 1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.95. 16,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.