World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.99. World Acceptance reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD opened at $149.56 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.