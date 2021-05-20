World Token (WORLD) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $9.13 million and $157,849.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,220,219 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

