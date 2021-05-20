Wownero One Day Trading Volume Hits $159,744.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $159,744.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

