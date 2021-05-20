Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Cap of $297,020.53

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $297,020.53 and $26.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $4.53 or 0.00011276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00464927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00216626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00962816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033332 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

