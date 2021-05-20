Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Cap Hits $148,427.50

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $436.55 or 0.01076580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $148,427.50 and $7,030.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

