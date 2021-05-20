Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.60 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a C$5.60 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.04.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.90.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

