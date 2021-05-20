Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

