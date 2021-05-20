XinFin Network Price Reaches $0.0644 on Major Exchanges (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $789.58 million and $11.64 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.57 or 0.01340372 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,667,231,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,267,231,135 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.