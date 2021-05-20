XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Holdings Lifted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for 5.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of XPeng worth $123,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 79,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.