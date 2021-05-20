XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Holdings Lifted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for 5.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of XPeng worth $123,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 79,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

