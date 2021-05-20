XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

