XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
NYSE:XPEV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
