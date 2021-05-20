Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317,517 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.37% of Xylem worth $639,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,891. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

