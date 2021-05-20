Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $33.55

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $35.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

