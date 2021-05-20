Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.69

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $13.34. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 5,762 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

