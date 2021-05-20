Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $31,536.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00449773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00170199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00203413 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004243 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,153,688 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

